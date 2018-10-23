Nebraska woman gets probation for reckless act

A motorist found asleep at a Holmes Beach intersection pleaded no contest Oct. 4 to a reduced charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to six months probation.

Carey Hackett, 35, of Nebraska, was found passed out at the wheel during a traffic backup at Gulf and East Bay drives in January and was belligerent to police.

Hackett was charged with police obstruction and driving under the influence but, with the plea deal, the prosecutor dropped the DUI and reduced the obstruction charge to reckless driving.

Before sentencing, 12th Circuit Judge Robert Farrance withheld Hackett’s adjudication on the misdemeanor charge.

In addition to the probation, the judge ordered Hackett to perform 50 hours of public service and gave her the option to pay additional fines.

She was assessed $1,876. As of Oct. 15, $1,500 was paid.