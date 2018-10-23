Red tide: Persistent, patchy

A bloom of the Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persisted the week ending Oct. 21.

Bloom concentrations of the Florida red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persist on Florida’s Southwest, Northwest and East coasts. Patchiness was observed in each region.

In Southwest Florida, patchy concentrations of K. brevis were observed from Pinellas to Monroe counties. Cell concentrations were similar in most areas but increased in parts of Monroe County and decreased in parts of Manatee County.

In Northwest Florida, K. brevis was observed in or offshore of Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties, with “medium” concentrations occurring in Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

On the East Coast, observations of K. brevis spanned Brevard to Miami-Dade counties. “High” concentrations were observed at one site in Indian River County and “medium” concentrations occurred in Indian River and Broward counties.

In Southwest Florida, reports of fish kills were received for Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

In Northwest Florida, reports of fish kills were received for Okaloosa and Pasco counties.

Along the East Coast of Florida, reports of fish kills were received for Brevard, Indian River, Palm Beach and Broward counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Southwest Florida in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Lee and Collier counties; Northwest Florida in Escambia and Okaloosa counties; and the East Coast in Brevard and Indian River counties.

