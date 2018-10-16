Scavengers brings treasure hunt to island

Scavengers Marketplace has been drawing treasure hunters to Palmetto to find antiques, art and one-of-a-kind finds.

Now Scavengers has expanded to a new location in the Island Shopping Center at 5402 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach.

Scavengers Marketplace AMI moved into the former home of SunCoast Real Estate, mingling nautical and beach-themed wares with antiques.

Scavengers also added incentive to browse and find a decorating gem. The shop supports Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue, the rescue organization headed up by Islander staff members Lisa Williams and Toni Lyon. Look for donation buckets and Moonracer T-shirts at the new location.

Scavengers Marketplace AMI is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and noon- 5p.m. Sunday. For more information, call 941-900-1552.

New team buys Freckled Fin

Seven months ago, Scott Lubore opened the doors to the second reincarnation of the Freckled Fin. The original eatery closed in Bradenton Beach after problems with the noise ordinance and a lost lease.

The second incarnation — Freckled Fin Irish Pub — opened March 1 in the old Lobstah’s location at 5337 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

Now, round three.

Holmes Beach Commissioner Rick Hurst, Guy Yatros, Rick Cloutier and Sean McCarthy purchased the restaurant Oct. 1.

Plans call for McCarthy to take over the daily operations of the eatery.

The quartet promised to enact table service — a changes patrons were requesting. Under Lubore, orders were placed at the bar.

The Freckled Fin is open 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday. For more information call 941-251-3930 or visit the website at freckledfin.com.

Bridge Street building signing tenants

It’s been a while since Mike and Debbie Hynds broke ground on the new retail-restaurant building at 119 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach.

Now the first tenant is settled in and others are lining up.

Beach Life AMI moved from 5337 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, to the new digs on the ground floor, becoming the first tenants. The shop specializes in island lifestyle merchandise and coastal decor.

Debbie Hynds said howluckyami, currently inside Restless Natives at 5416 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, will follow, and several other lease negotiations are underway. Hynds also said several spaces are still available

For more information about Beach Life AMI, call 941-243-3836.

Eat, drink and be merry!

October is restaurant month and big savings can be found. Check out the 30 Day Deals at bradentongulfislands.com/restaurant, brought to you by the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, before stopping by your favorite local eatery to enjoy.

Stay busy islanders.