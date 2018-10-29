The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, October 31, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

VACUUM CLEANERS, EXCELLENT condition, $29-39 each. Hospital bed, as new, $100. 941-778-5542.

TWO SLEEPER SOFAS: Good condition, $75 each. Leather loveseat, $35. 941-704-7798.

DELL COMPUTER WITH monitor, refurbished, $100. 941-756-6728.

BEAUTIFUL TOMMY BAHAMA-style corner cabinet. Medium finish, excellent condition. 77-by-44-by-26 inches. $50. Holmes Beach. 309-472-3774.

ALL SIX SEASONS of the popular TV series Breaking Bad. Six box sets of DVDs, one for each season. $25. 941-778-2184.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org , fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Annex until noon. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

ONE-DAY MOVING sale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2. Dining room set, living room set, king bedroom set, patio set, tables, lamps, wall art, miscellaneous. 504 74th St., Holmes Beach.

PETS

WANTED! FOSTERS, VOLUNTEERS to help Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

WANTED: CARPORT, GARAGE for single-car shelter to buy or rent on Island. Contact Vicki, 419-305-6806. Jeff, 419-584-8190.

GOLF CART for sale: 2004 Club Car, excellent condition, $2,250. 941-896-3663, 941-363-8993.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HELP WANTED

AMI BEACH RESORT seeking part-time property manager. Computer skills a must. QuickBooks knowledge definitely a plus! Position will include shared weekends working on property. Hospitality and customer skills paramount for job position. Please, email resume to: beckyjhardy1@msn.com. You may be contacted and scheduled for interview. No phone calls, please.

EXPERIENCED GARDENER WANTED to trim bushes etc. Fertilize, rake and weed. No grass. Cortez. 941-761-1709.

HELP WANTED OR rent space in cozy island day spa, part-time. Massage L.M.T., skin care specialist, wedding hair and makeup artist/assistant. Claire Marie Spa. Holmes Beach Business Center. 941-730-3649.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

PART-TIME BOOKEEPER sought for 20 hours a week at The Islander newspaper office. Email letter of interest and/or resume to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation, construction, rentals and power washing. 941-744-7983.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com .

B-SAFE-RIDES: Airport/personal, seniors, women. Don’t risk it. Call now, Peggy, R.N. 727-902-7784.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble: Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Great value and work ethic. Island references. Professional, courteous service at your convenience! Call Don, 941-993-6567.

A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

RENTALS

WINTER RENTAL: 2BR/2BA ground floor, monthly. Solar heated pool, carport parking. 941-363-1227.

ANNUAL RENTAL/LEASE on Anna Maria Island. Available June 1, 2019. 2BR/2BA duplex unit. 1,000 sf. Parking, laundry, private, no stairs. Very quiet neighborhood, 5-minute walk to the beach. Looking for someone long term. Price: $1,500/month. Seasonal unit also available. Contact: dlehto@telus.net or pkelly333333@hotmail.com. 519-807-9426.

JUST OFF THE Island: Two retail storefronts for lease on Cortez Road. High visibility, high traffic. Water included. 7818 Cortez Road, approx 800 sf, 7834 Cortez Road, approximately 1,600 sf. 941-746-8666.

PERICO BAY CLUB villa: 2BR/2BA, one-car garage, upgraded, $1,500/month for November and December. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

DUPLEX FOR RENT: 2BR/2BA. Tile, washer and dryer hook ups, elevated. $1,500/month, $700 deposit. 2411 Ave. C., Bradenton Beach. Call 941-746-8666.

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA condo. Inclusive. Pool, near golf course. West Bradenton. $2,750/month or $2,500/month, three months. No pets. cpr.suz@gmail.com .

FOR RENT: $995/month. 750 sf executive office suite located in the Manatee Corporate Center just past 75th Street. 6400 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Great visibility on Manatee Avenue. Office includes a reception area, large office/conference room, a second office, bathroom, kitchenette. 631-678-1810.

STUDIO APARTMENT: ANNUAL rental, $1,000/month. Water, electric, garbage, washer and dryer included. Dolores Baker Real Estate, 941-778-7500.

REAL ESTATE

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

MOBILE HOME: DOUBLE-wide 2BR/2BA. Community pool and clubhouse. 55-plus. $29,000 or best offer. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

WATERFRONT 3BR/2BR, two-car garage home. Heated pool and spa, boat dock and lift. New upgrading. $750,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.