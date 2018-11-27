Anna Maria City Pier contract prepped for vote

Anna Maria City Pier fans could see signs of progress in January 2019.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy is ready to present the city commission with a contract for the construction of the Anna Maria City Pier platform and pilings.

Murphy said in an interview Nov. 20 he would recommend the negotiated contract with i+iconSOUTHEAST at a city commission meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.

Contract details, including terms and conditions will become public when the document is presented to commissioners, according to Murphy.

Murphy said at a Nov. 8 meeting he expected to provide commissioners with the contract to review before the meeting.

The base contract calls for substantial completion of the work within 310 days from when work time commences and completion within 340 days.

The base contract also details a $975 daily fee assessed to the contractor every day after the completion deadline if the work is not substantially complete, as well as another $975 daily fee after the completion deadline if the contractor fails to complete the work.

Anna Maria city attorney Becky Vose said the base contract is subject to change, as it could be appended with a standard contract addendum amending and supplementing terms when completed.

I+iconSOUTHEAST submitted the lowest-priced satisfactory bid at $3,665,330.50 in the city’s second round of bidding.

The regional branch of i+iconUSA, led by president and CEO Les Snyder, specializes in marine construction and pile driving.

The contractor’s most recent work includes driving 425 reinforced concrete pilings into the seabed to support the new 3,065-foot-long, 148,000-square-foot St. Pete Pier.

I+iconSOUTHEAST also drove concrete pilings into the seabed as a part of a barge dock upgrade at the John F. Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island in 2017.

If the contract is approved, mobilization of construction vehicles and equipment, as well as site preparation, will begin in late December. The first pilings are on track to be driven into the seabed by January 2019, according to Murphy.