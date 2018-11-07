Election results for Anna Maria Island candidates pour in

Judy Titsworth will serve a two-year term as mayor of Holmes Beach, brushing off a challenge from political newcomer Joshua Linney. The early voting was overwhelmingly for Titsworth — almost 80 percent.

The vote from all precints:

Titsworth: 1,575,

Linney: 412.

For Holmes Beach commissioner, it looks like hard work and a plethora of signs paid off for Kim Rash in his first bid for political office. Incumbent Commissioner Pat Morton held his seat and was the top votegetter, while newcomer Don Purvis came in third, out of the running.

The vote from all precints:

Morton: 1,109.

Rash: 1,120.

Purvis: 879.

For the Holmes Beach Charter Review Committee, eight candidates vied for five seats.

The top votegetter in the early vote is Sean Murphy, coming in at 17+ percent of the vote. Maybe serving good food and drinks at his three establishments and campaigning has paid off.

He is followed in the vote tally by Nancy Deal, Claudia Carlson, Ed Upshaw and David Zaccagnino. The are the winners who will serve on the committee.

The vote from all precints:

Murphy: 1,141.

Deal: 965.

Zaccagnino: 967.

Carlson: 808.

Upshaw: 686.

Jay Calhoun: 660.

Major Leckie: 639.

Johnny Rigney: 508.

In Bradenton Beach, the contest among four candidates for two seats, incumbents Ralph Cole and Marilyn Maro held their own in the early voting.

Challengers Tjet Martin and John Metz were trailing.

The final tally among poll voters, early voters and mail-in ballots held true.

Cole: 282.

Maro: 242.

Martin: 165.

Metz: 189.

Congratulations to the winners.