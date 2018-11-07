Holmes Beach Charter Review Commission seats decided

The votes are in and the Holmes Beach Charter Review Commission is set.

Five of eight candidates will take office Nov. 19 at a swearing-in ceremony at Holmes Beach City Hall.

Thomas W. Sean Murphy, David Zaccagnino, Nancy R. Deal, Claudia Carlson and Edward Upshaw received the most votes out of the eight candidates vying to serve on the panel.

Murphy received 1,141 votes, or 17.9 percent. David Zaccagnino and Nancy Deal followed close behind Murphy, with 15.17 percent and 15.14 percent of the vote, respectively.

Claudia Carlson received 12.68 of the vote, while Edward Upshaw received 686 votes, or 10.76 percent.

Johnny Rigney, Major G. Leckie and Jay Calhoun received the least votes, with 508, 639 and 660, respectively.

Every five years, the city elects a commission to review its charter and possibly propose changes.

Charter commissioners are not paid and the committee dissolves once the review is completed.