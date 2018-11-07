Holmes Beach elects new mayor in landslide

By a margin of almost 4-1, Judy Titsworth is now mayor-elect in Holmes Beach.

Titsworth, 56, is a three-term Holmes Beach commissioner and served as the commission’s chair since 2013.

She outpolled her opponent, newcomer Joshua Linney, 43, with a 1,575 to 412 vote.

“I would like to think it is because I have worked so hard for the past six years,” Titsworth said about the landslide victory.

The mayor-elect, who is employed with her husband in the construction industry, said her first order of business will be to improve the building department.

Linney conceded defeat on election night.

“It was a great experience,” Linney said of his run for mayor. “I’ll do it again next year.”

Of the 2,810 registered voters in the city’s two precincts, 2,100 voters, including 805 by mail and 220 early voters, cast ballots in the election.

Titsworth and other Holmes Beach election winners will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at city hall, 5408 Marina Drive.