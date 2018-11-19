Obituaries – 11-21-2018

Ann Senn Horne

Ann Senn Horne, 86, of Anna Maria Island, died Nov. 10. She was born Dec. 14, 1931, in Bartow, to Thelma Keller and John “Jake” Washington Senn.

She graduated from Summerlin Institute in 1950 and attended Newberry College in Newberry, South Carolina.

She joined Lynn D. Horne in marriage in 1957 and the two built homes in Bartow, as well as Woodfin Mountain, North Carolina, and on Anna Maria Island.

They had a wonderful life together.

Dynamite definitely comes in small packages.

She loved her dogs, being surrounded by laughter and all manner of family, but she especially loved her boys.

She retired from Ann S. Horne Reporting Service in Bartow in 1997 and moved full-time to Anna Maria, where she enjoyed her sunsets and cocktails the best.

Her love of Anna Maria Island began in the late 1930s and is the reason for the Anna Maria Oyster Bars. She was the dearly loved matriarch of the restaurants and was the inspiration behind the national movement now known as Put Your Mother to Work Day — known to others as Mother’s Day and a day handing out carnations to mothers dining at our landside location.

She is dearly loved and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was an example to many. She and her husband taught high school seniors in

Sunday school at First Baptist Church in Bartow for 25 years and cherished the relationships those years of service provided them.

When she retired to Anna Maria Island, she had time to enjoy traveling, playing golf, bunco, volunteering for the Center of Anna Maria Island Tour of Homes and a wide circle of wonderful friendships.

The family invites people to toast Mrs. Horne’s life by raising a glass at sunset Saturday, Nov. 24. Memorial donations may be made to the Dive Into Reading program in care of Manatee Community Foundation, 2820 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton FL 34205

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Lynn D. Sr.; her sons Lynn D. Horne Jr. and wife Sandy and John Curtis Horne and wife Amanda; nieces Debby and husband

Bill, Kathy and husband Bubba, Stephany and husband David and Julie and husband Ed; grandchildren Nic and wife Stephanie, Jake Ann and Trey; and great-grandchildren Audrianna Ann and Trenton.

Thomas Lee Kubik

Thomas Lee Kubik, 69, of Anna Maria, died Nov. 4.

His parents were Milton and Sally.

Mr. Kubik was remembered by former Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce president Mary Ann Brockman as a thoughtful business member who served in 2001 as chairman during his tenure on the chamber board. He also was known as a generous person who helped others raise funds to fight cancer.

A service is being planned in January. The family thanked CurePSP and Tidewell Hospice for support. Memorial donations may be made to CurePSP.org.

Mr. Kubik is survived by his wife of 17 years, Carol Matyi Dooms; brother Craig; sisters Laurie Kubik Meagle, Susan and Claire Kubik Hickman; and several nephews and nieces.