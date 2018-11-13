Patches of red tide persist

A bloom of the Florida red tide organism persisted the week ending Nov. 11.

Bloom concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persist on Florida’s Southwest and Northwest coasts. Patchiness was observed in both areas. On the East Coast, bloom concentrations of K. brevis are no longer present.

In Southwest Florida, high concentrations occurred from Pinellas to Lee counties. K. brevis concentrations generally decreased in many areas of Manatee, Sarasota, and Collier counties and increased in parts of Pinellas, Charlotte and Lee counties.

Reports of fish kills were received for Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Southwest Florida in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

For more information, go to myfwc.com/redtidestatus.