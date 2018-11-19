Streetlife – 11-21-2018

Anna Maria

Oct. 27, Rod & Reel Pier, 875 N. Shore, aggra- vated battery. Four men approached a man who was fishing with friends. After a verbal exchange, the men left, then returned and an altercation took place with the angler. The victim was struck with brass knuckles and suffered a laceration to the right ear. The suspects fled in a red SUV. Affidavits were taken at the scene.

Nov. 11, Two Scoops Ice Cream Parlor and Coffee Cafe, 100 S. Bay Blvd., theft. A visitor from Czecho- slovakia left her bag at the ice cream shop. When she returned several hours later to retrieve it, the bag was gone.

Anna Maria is policed by the MCSO.

Bradenton Beach

Nov. 6, 100 block of Sixth Street South, vehicle burglary. A contractor reported six nail guns and two saws stolen from a work trailer, which he had left pad- locked at a job site. When he returned three weeks later, he found the lock removed and tools gone.

Nov. 10, 400 block of Gulf Drive North, tres- passing. A woman reported someone removed and destroyed window screens in three units, and that a person gained entry to one unit and spent a night inside.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Holmes Beach

Nov. 8, 6800 block of Palm Drive, battery. A woman reported being slapped three times by a man she had been dating. The man left the area before police arrived. He later returned and was arrested at the woman’s house for battery and transported to Manatee County jail.

Nov. 11, 600 block of Manatee Avenue, alcohol. An officer advised two men who were drinking beer while waiting at the trolley stop that they were break- ing the law. The men emptied the beers and were issued citations.