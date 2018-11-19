The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, November 21, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

HUNTER BRAND 48-inch glass-top table, $99, cushioned chairs, $30/chair. New, $800. Bradenton Beach. 319-350-5467, email pbernts@gmail.com.

TWO SLEEPER SOFAS: Good condition, $75 each. Holmes Beach. 941-704-7798.

FLAT-SCREEN TV: Sanyo, 32-inch. $65. 941-778-7293.

DELL COMPUTER WITH monitor, refurbished, $100. 941-756-6728.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS OF Anna Maria Island. View and purchase online: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Annex until noon. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

LOST AND FOUND

FOUND: LADIES SUNGLASSES. Near Marina Drive and 74th Street, Holmes Beach. Call 260-403-6390 to identify.

LOST: PRESCRIPTION READING glasses. Good quality. On beach at 67th Street, Holmes Beach. Sylvia, 941-301-4955.

PETS

WANTED! FOSTERS, VOLUNTEERS to help Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HOBIECAT SAILBOAT: 16-foot. Good condition. $900. 920-621-8355.

HELP WANTED

LOCAL INDEPENDENT INSURANCE agency seeking full-time Insurance Customer Service Representative. Compensation includes salary with ongoing bonuses based on experience, paid holidays and vacation. Qualified applicants must hold active 4-40 or 2-20 agent license, have one-year prior experience as independent agency CSR and working knowledge of Agency Management System software (preferably Vertafore AMS360). Job responsibilities include calculating home and auto quotes, managing customer coverage inquiries and policy service requests, processing payments, resolving customer complaints and documenting all service activities in agency management system. Email resume and best contact information to brent.moss@greatflorida.com.

REPORTER WANTED: FULL- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

PART-TIME BOOKEEPER sought for 20 hours a week at The Islander newspaper office. Email letter of interest and/or resume to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation, construction, rentals and power washing. 941-744-7983.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

B-SAFE-RIDES: Airport/personal, seniors, women. Don’t risk it. Call now, Peggy, R.N. 727-902-7784.

ENGLISH TUTOR: ADULTS and Students. ESOL, SAT, ACT, writing, reading, FL. Virtual school help. Call 941-400-9876 or email writerlynn9717@gmail.com.

COMPUTER REPAIR: DATA recovery, web design, security and virtual private networks. Call Dave, 941-545-3666.

NEED A LIFT to/from Tampa airport? Try Kiwi Car $59 special. Call/text Jason, 813-606-5083. KiwidriverUSA@gmail.com.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE AIR conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble: Quality craftsmanship since 1983. Great value and work ethic. Island references. Professional, courteous service at your convenience! Call Don, 941-993-6567.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

RENTALS

JUST OFF THE Island: Two retail storefronts for lease on Cortez Road. High visibility, high traffic. Water included. 7818 Cortez Road, approx 800 sf, 7834 Cortez Road, approximately 1,600 sf. 941-746-8666.

PERICO BAY CLUB villa: 2BR/2BA, one-car garage, upgraded, $1,500/month for November and December. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

STUDIO APARTMENT: $1,000/month. Near beach, includes water, garbage, electric and washer and dryer. Call Dolores Baker Real Estate, 941-778-7500.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 3BR/2.5BA townhouse. Small pet considered. $1,500/month. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ANNUAL RENTAL Holmes Beach. Available June 1, 2019. 2BR/2BA duplex unit. Parking, no stairs. Walk to beach, long-term. Seasonal unit also available. Occupancy for two, maximum. No pets or smoking. Price, $1,400/month. Contact: pkelly333333@hotmail.com or text/call, 519-807-9426.

SEASONAL RENTAL: RUNAWAY Bay. 1BR ground floor, washer and dryer. January, February, March. $3,000/month. 941-778-9378.

HOLMES BEACH: 1BR/1BA beachfront – perfect for your holiday houseguests! Reasonable rates. Call Alice, 813-230-4577.

ANNUAL HOME, AMI. 2BR/2BA, six houses to beach. Walk to restaurants, shops. $1,825/month. 941-545-3666.

REAL ESTATE

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

MOBILE HOME: DOUBLE-wide 2BR/2BA. Community pool and clubhouse. 55-plus. $29,000 or best offer. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

WATERFRONT 3BR/2BR, two-car garage home. Heated pool and spa, boat dock and lift. New upgrading. $750,000. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

INVESTOR NEEDED FOR Island real estate remodel. Good return. Call Fred, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

PARADISE FOR SALE: Anna Maria Island home, north end. Updated 2BR/2BA plus bonus room. Large yard, walk to beach. $645,000. Call 941-779-9173.