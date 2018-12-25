AM pier tenant ready to forge new lease

Two Bradenton men arrested for drugs smoked cigars as their vehicle windows were tested for dark tinting in the 7200 block of Palm Drive in Holmes Beach.

The driver of the vehicle, Daniel Thirtle, 22, was arrested for possessing cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia.

The passenger, Noe Campos, 26, was arrested for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia.

Both were stopped at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 12 after MCSO Deputy Robert Desch observed dark-tinted windows on their vehicle as they traveled south past him in the parking lot of CrossPointe Fellowship, 8600 Gulf Drive.

As he exited the lot, Desch encountered Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Desantis, who provided a tint meter.

Desch then pulled the sedan over on Palm Drive, approached the vehicle and observed both men not wearing seatbelts and an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Thirtle and Campos denied having contraband and began smoking cigars as Desch used the tint meter.

Desch measured the window tint, advised of a 21 percent tint violation. State law requires the tint must allow at least 28 percent of the light in the side windows.

The officers searched the vehicle and Thirtle and Campos after noting the odor of marijuana.

According to the police report, the officers found two marijuana buds in Campos’ pocket as well as seven burnt marijuana cigarettes in the ash tray. Marijuana pipes were found in the center console and a backpack.

Thirtle’s wallet contained 0.4 grams of cocaine.

Both men were taken into custody and to the Manatee County jail.

Thirtle posted a $2,500 bond and was released.

Campos was released on his own recognizance.

Thirtle’s arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11.

The arraignment for Campos is at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Court proceedings are held at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.