Bradenton Beach looks at fate of floating dock

It’s been a long time coming.

But the Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency is hoping to find a resolution to the failed plans for the floating dock that was contracted in April 2017.

Police Chief Sam Speciale, the lead on the project, confirmed in November the dock parts, which were constructed in Spain and shipped to Florida, were at a laydown yard at Hecker Construction Company Inc. in Gibsonton.

Technomarine was contracted to build and install the dock, but the project has been met with a series of delays on the contractor’s end since being initiated by the CRA.

Speciale said he spoke with Eric Shaffer, project manager with Hecker, who said the dock was transported to Hecker, which was contracted to install it, but since it did not receive payment from Technomarine, the dock parts have remained onsite. He said the company is willing to work with the CRA to get the dock installed.

Since Hecker was subcontracted by Technomarine, the CRA is not required to go out for a request for proposals for the install.

In October, the board authorized city attorney Ricinda Perry to write a letter to Technomarine CEO Erik Sanderson stating the company is in breach of contract, that since it has not communicated with the city, the board is willing to discuss an “amicable solution” and have the dock components moved from storage to Bradenton Beach. Otherwise, the city could litigate.

The Bradenton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency will be discussing the matter at its next meeting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at city hall, 107 Gulf Drive N.