Holmes Beach puts temporary halt on bike-, scooter-shares

The Holmes Beach City Commission is putting the brakes on bike- and scooter-share services on public property.

The commission approved Dec. 11, after the second and final reading, an ordinance for a moratorium on any new business offering the rental or use of “dockless mobility vehicles” on public property until June 30, 2019.

Dockless mobility systems comprise vehicles — such as bicycles and scooters — that don’t require stations for users to receive or return the vehicles.

A concern is without proper regulations, the bikes could end up as eyesores in public areas.

Commission Chair Jim Kihm and Commissioners Rick Hurst and Kim Rash voted “yea” to approve the measure. Commissioners Pat Morton and Carol Soustek were absent with excuse.

According to city attorney Patricia Petruff, bike- and scooter-share systems are increasing in popularity but can become a nuisance or public safety issue when not properly maintained.

The systems make available bikes and scooters for shared use to individuals on a short-term basis. Sharing programs allow people to borrow a bike or scooter from one location and return it to another location.

The moratorium does not apply to businesses currently offering bikes and scooters for rent but prohibits expansion.

Petruff said she recently read that some businesses that operate as bike-share programs in other Florida cities are dropping off hundreds of bikes in public areas for common use, and the bikes “are left hither and yon.”

“They are blocking sidewalks,” she said. “They are blocking entrances. They are being left in canals and public spaces and there has not been a lot of accountability.”

Petruff said many cities have enacted short moratoriums to determine the best regulations.

She said the moratorium allows the city to “take a step back” and hold work sessions to regulate the share type of business.

“It just gives you time to figure out whether or not you want to regulate, and if so, how to regulate,” Petruff said.

Kihm said the commission and staff should consider the quantity of shared vehicles, where they can be operated and how other cities have regulated sharing programs.

A work session was planned to follow the regular meeting Dec. 11, but was opened and postponed so Morton and Soustek could take part.

The next city commission meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at city hall, 5801 Marina Drive, with a work session following.