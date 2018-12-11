Obituaries – 12-05-2018

Dolores M. Baker

Dolores M. Baker, 86, of Holmes Beach, died Nov. 28. She was born Jan. 15, 1932, in Franklin, Ohio, to Fred E. and Thelma M. Carr.

She was married to Cecil F. for more than 38 years.

In Franklin, Ohio, she ran a pizza house, Dorie’s Pizza Queen. She moved to Anna Maria Island in 1969, where she established Dolores M. Baker Real Estate some years later.

She was an avid businesswoman and honest to a fault. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, family and friends.

No memorial services are planned. Condolences may be made at www.griffithcline.com.

Mrs. Baker is survived her daughter, Jessica T. M. Baker-Gregg; son Steven C. Hatfield and wife Wanda; step-daughter Nancy J. Nichols and husband Ron; grandson Corbin S. Gregg; brother Jesse D. Carr and wife Judy; brother Robert A. Carr and wife Virginia; many nieces and nephews; and friends Jim V. Guerino, Dorothy C. Pon and husband Don and Naomi Arnold.

Frank D. Easterbrooks

Frank D. Easterbrooks, a 24-year resident of the Coquina Beach Club in Bradenton Beach, died Dec. 1 at his Bradenton home.

He was a kind and friendly man who loved to help visitors to the island and everyone he could.

He is survived by wife Barbara J. of Bradenton; seven children; and numerous grandchildren.

Robert L. Purdum

Robert L. “Bob” Purdum of Holmes Beach died Nov. 28.

He was one of 26 students to graduate from a small Versailles, Indiana, high school in 1952.

He went on to Purdue University, earning a degree in civil engineering.

While waiting for acceptance into the Naval Officers’ Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, he worked as an engineer for the Indiana Toll Road Commission.

After graduating from OCS, he was assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Training Center as assistant to the special works officer. It was there he met his wife, Arlene, a civilian nurse working in a research study for the Public Health Department.

Over the next six years of active duty, he served in Kodiak, Alaska, as well as Quantico, Virginia, the Washington Bureau of Yards and Docks and the Pentagon, where he was assigned to President John F. Kennedy.

He served in the Navy Reserve until 1990, retiring as a captain.

He began his Armco career in 1962 as a sales engineer for the Indianapolis district, advancing to district engineer and in 1972 to district engineer of the Columbus, Ohio district.

He moved quickly through other divisions of Armco. He moved to the corporate office in 1980, gaining knowledge in every facet of the company. It was during this time he was awarded the honor of distinguished alumnus of Purdue Schools of Engineering.

From 1990 to 1996, Mr. Purdum was chairman and CEO of Armco Inc., the fifth largest steel producer in the United States.

In 1996, he became a director and partner of American Industrial Partners, a private equity firm, the controlling stockholder of Bucyrus International, where he held the position of non-executive chairman of the board 1997-2004.

Mr. Purdum served on other boards and was a member of the CEC/SEABEE Historical Foundation.

He also was a member of the Bradenton Country Club.

His stories, his smile, singing, quick wit and even his golf left his family with wonderful memories. He will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held in January. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the CEC/Seabee Historical Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association or Tidewell Hospice of Bradenton. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene; sons Mike and wife Tara, Steve and Eric; granddaughters Abigail, Annie, Allison and Amelia; grandsons Gus, Cole and Will; brother John Purdum and wife Mary Jo; and his beloved golden retriever, Murphy.