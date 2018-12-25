Palma Sola boat ramp to close for 6 months

The Palma Sola boat ramp at 9800 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, will be closed for up to six months for repairs and minor upgrades.

The closure will begin Jan. 1.

A recent Manatee County inspection revealed an increased accumulation of sand at the site, causing shallow conditions within and at the end of the boat ramp, according to Alan Lai Hipp, the county’s environmental program manager.

The situation can make launching and landing boats difficult, especially during low tides.

During the project, docks will be lowered and modified to prevent similar sand buildup in the future.

Also during the project:

The parking lot will be graded and smoothed.

There will be minor landscaping and cleanup of the grounds.

The county will work on a redesign and possible expansion of the boat ramp.

During the Palma Sola ramp’s closure, boaters can use the county’s other boat ramps, including two ramps at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach and the Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach.

For more information about county ramps and other amenities, go online to www.mymanatee.org/departments/parks___natural_resources.