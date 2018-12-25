Red tide lingers

The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists in Southwest Florida but was not observed in Northwest Florida or on the East Coast for the week ending Dec. 23.

In Southwest Florida, K. brevis was observed at very low concentrations in Pinellas County, background to medium concentrations in Manatee County, background to low concentrations in Sarasota County, background to very low concentrations in Charlotte County, background to low concentrations in and offshore of Lee County, and background to low concentrations in Collier County.

No fish kills were reported for the week.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Southwest Florida in Manatee, Sarasota and Collier counties.

For more information, go online to myfwc.com/redtidestatus.