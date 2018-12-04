Red tide persists

A bloom of the Florida red tide organism persisted the week ending Dec. 2.

In southwest Florida, high concentrations occurred in and offshore of Pinellas, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties. Medium concentrations were observed in the counties, as well as in Manatee County and offshore of Monroe County. K. brevis concentrations, relative to the week prior, increased in parts of Pinellas, Manatee, Charlotte and Lee counties.

Fish kills in southwest Florida were reported from multiple locations in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and Lee counties.

For more information, go online to myfwc.com/redtidestatus.