AME dash finishes with almost $4,000 for PTO coffers

Runners, records and revenue.

The 13th annual Dolphin Dash 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Jan. 19 had it all.

With more than 200 participants paying registration fees, the event raised $3,914.77 for the Anna Maria Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization. PTO president Nicole Teich said this year’s Dolphin Dash raised $400 more than the 2018 race.

While times aren’t taken for the 1-Mile Fun Run, three race records were set in the 5K.

Both male and female top finalists of the Senior Grand Masters — a category for runners 60 and older — set records, with Sandy Meneley finishing with a time of 23:44 and Jerry Marsh crossing the finish line with a time of 20:11.

Larry Godair also set a record for the Veteran Grand Masters — a category for runners 70 and older — with a final time of 21:13.

Dolphin Dash director Kelly Gitt said she was pleased with the event.

“I think the feedback was really positive,” Gitt said in an interview Jan. 25. “We had really good energy out on the course, and it was great to see so many people after the fact to stay for awards and connect with friends and share results. Overall, I think it was a really successful race.”

For next year, Gitt said she would like to increase registration by 100 runners, improve on-site registration and have more volunteers on the course to ensure the safety of the runners.

Gitt said she would like to continue the event’s partnership with the Braden River and Manatee high school key clubs, whose members acted as course supervisors this year, but she also would like to see an infusion of adults for next year’s event.

“I would love to get it out to the public, too, that we want more good sponsors next year, and we really want to continue the theme of supporting the small local businesses here on the island,” Gitt said. “So if there are any sponsors that are interested in participating in next year’s race, get a hold of me. We’d love to get them that visibility and really make sure it all comes back to the community and the school.”

Prospective sponsors for 2020 looking for more information can call or text Gitt at 941-357-4488, or email her at kelly@gittsoldit.com.

Final Results

Age/Group Male First Place (Time) Female First Place (Time)

First Overall Corey Peyerk (18:46) Wendy Hudson (21:11)

Masters Jesse Brisson (19:15) Rae Ann D. Reed (21:18)

Grand Masters Eric Freeberg (19:33) Sandy Meneley (23:44)

Senior Grand Masters

Jerry Marsh (20:11) Deb Robinson (25:36)Veteran Grand Masters

Larry Godair (21:13) Melanie Perroni (36:04)

9-Under Colin Bankart (26:47) Alison Diny (26:29)

10-12 Luke Winsper (23:25) Mary Harrison (30:26)

13-15 Sam Hall (21:13) Delayna Ashbough (27:53)

16-19 Jordan Post (19:28) Nathalie Chavez (27:38)

20-24 —— Karen Murillo (31:58)

25-29 Kevin Papac (25:09) Luciana Payne (29:01)

30-34 Wesley Weed (23:41) Colleen Carrigg (28:04)

35-39 John Harrison III (22:40) Charise Tyson (25:22)

40-44 Daniel Basinger (20:26) Katie O’Connor (24:10)

45-49 Ryan Humphries (20:53) Lori Dunlap (29:29)

50-54 David Martinson (24:04) Shirley Arendt (25:09)

55-59 Vito Gilliano (21:00) Lisa Thurlow (29:04)

60-64 Francis Brisson (22:06) Andrea Jenkins (26:44)

65-69 Don Brown (27:30) Arlene Jarzab (28:20)

70-74 Frank Davis (24:20) Jan Bosworth (40:05)

75-79 Robert Lathrop (27:21) Erma McMullen (39:56)

80+ Chuck Vanduzee (34:44) Carol Westerman (44:02)