Be it resolved

I try to do my part to help young people who are suffering in Haiti. Children there are so vulnerable. Thankfully, they are able to celebrate life without knowing how dim the prospects are for a bright future in their villages. There is little education or family structure and mothers often resort to abandoning their young at a group home, where charities and ministries carry the load.

We could resolve to help lift this country and its people out of the dire poverty that overcomes all efforts for improvement but, sadly, it is an overwhelming task among great government corruption.

And we think we have problems keeping america great.