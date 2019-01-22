Bradenton Beach driver in crash arrested for DUI

January 22, 2019 | 2 Replies
Robert A. Simpson, 50

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was called by Bradenton Beach police to investigate a possibly impaired driver following a two-vehicle crash.

Robert A. Simpson, 50, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 2200 block of Gulf Drive for driving under the influence.

Responding to the crash, BBPD Officer Frank Price reported Simpson, the at-fault driver in a two-vehicle crash, showed signs of impairment.

MCSO Deputy Benjamin Quick arrived at the scene, observed Simpson lean on his truck, lose his balance and fall into his vehicle.

After a poor performance on a field-sobriety test, Simpson was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail, where he provided two breath samples for a blood-alcohol content test. Both registered no alcohol content.

He posted a $120 bond and was released.

Simpson’s arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

