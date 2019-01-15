Clams for Bradenton Beach living shoreline near delivery

Clams destined for Bradenton Beach’s living shoreline are being bagged for delivery on Pine Island.

City engineer Lynn Burnett told Community Redevelopment Agency members Jan. 9 that Carter Davis of Farm Raised Clams of Southwest Florida in James City on the south end of Pine Island is packaging 200,000 top-neck clams for the city.

She expects the shellfish to be seeded near the Historic Bridge Street Pier in late January or mid-February.

The process includes collecting broken shells, which will be placed with the clams to stave off predators, according to Burnett.

The next step in building the living shoreline will be to transport the clams from James City to Bradenton Beach. Delivery will be on a refrigerated truck provided by CRA member Ed Chiles.

The CRA also determined that local fishers will be hired to place the shellfish in the water at the pier.

CRA commissioners voted in December 2018 to purchase the clams for $32,000, with an additional $8,000 in funds to cover placement and permitting.

Chiles, who attended the meeting by speakerphone, said he is happy with the project.

The city purchased clams too mature to be consumed, but with thick enough shells to prevent predation, and the clams will have the ability to effectively reproduce.

Chiles noted, the James City clams are ideal for a restoration project because of their survivability.

“I can’t wait for those clams to be in the water,” he said.