Cortez Coast Guard remains on duty

U.S. Coast Guard public information officer David Micallef extended kudos to the Cortez crew that responded to a Jan. 2 helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

“They did an excellent job, coming to the scene within minutes and administering first aid and escorting the crash survivors to shore,” he said.

And they will continue with this type of work during the federal government shutdown, according to Micallef.

Micallef said the federal government considers Coast Guard services essential to provide national security and protect life and property, performing search and rescue, homeland security, law enforcement and environmental responses.

The Cortez station employs about 30 officers and other personnel.

Petty Officer Christopher Swanson of the Cortez station said Jan. 4 the Coast Guard found funds during the shutdown to issue employees a recent paycheck, but their next paycheck remains uncertain.