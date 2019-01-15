Eyes on the road – 01-16-2019

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of Jan. 14:

Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: As part of a pipeline replacement project, crews are performing tie-ins at Ninth Street North and the Cortez Road embankment, as well as sodding the embankment. Paving on Gulf Drive from Cortez Road northward to 10th Street North has been delayed. When it begins this winter, work will be during daytime hours and require traffic maintenance.

Avenue C in Bradenton Beach: As part of a pipeline replacement project, right-of-way restoration work is taking place, including paving operations on 23rd, 24th and 25th streets.

Gulf Drive in Holmes Beach: As part of a pipeline replacement project, Gulf Drive is closed to northbound traffic at 81st Street, with northbound traffic detoured onto 81st Street to access Palm Drive. Trolley stations remain accessible. Pedestrians should avoid any attempts to cross over pipes or other construction materials. A reduced speed limit is in place and motorists may experience temporary, single-lane closures.

For more information about the pipeline replacement projects on the island, go online to amipipereplacement.com.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.