Island real estate transactions – 01-23-2019

513 68th St., Holmes Beach, a 2,900 sfla / 3,800 sfur 4bed/4½bath/2car canalfront pool home built in 2018 on a 8,320 sq ft lot was sold 01/02/19, TJ Devco LLC to Robinette for $1,955,000; list $2,149,000.

6407 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, a 2,520 sfla / 4,536 sfur 4bed/4bath duplex built in 1966 on a 6,600 sq ft lot was sold 01/02/19, Misiorwski Properties LLC to Andrews for $782,000.

202 76th St., Holmes Beach, a 1,930 sfla / 2,394 sfur 3bed/2bath duplex built in 1952 on a 8,736 sq ft lot was sold 01/02/19, Pratt Investments LLC to Blowfish Island LLC for $600,000.

5200 Gulf Drive, Unit 101, Martinique South, Holmes Beach, a 1,057 sfla / 1,169 sfr 2bed/2bath Gulffront condo with shared pool built in 1970 was sold 01/02/19, Baker to Captain for $575,000; list $619,900.

Jesse Brisson, broker/associate at Gulf-Bay Realty of Anna Maria, can be reached at 941-778-7244.