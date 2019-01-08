Man arrested for DUI in Holmes Beach

Polite initially and then uncooperative was how Holmes Beach police described a Bradenton man arrested for driving under the influence.

Motorist Joshua Peurifoy, 33, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 21, 2018, by the HBPD on Gulf Drive at East Bay Drive after an officer observed him swerving and weaving as he traveled south on East Bay.

Peurifoy told police he drank one-two beers at D.Coy Ducks Tavern, was sober and on his way to another bar. According to the HBPD report, Peurifoy had poor balance and refused to place his hands behind his back and get into the patrol vehicle.

The report also states police “cajoled” Peurifoy into the patrol vehicle and transported him to the Manatee County jail, where he refused to provide breath samples for a blood alcohol content test.

Peurifoy posted $120 bond and was released, pending his 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.