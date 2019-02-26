Anna Maria looks to  protect its VRO

One bill filed for the 2019 legislative session concerns Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy.
The city is ready to lobby against Senate Bill 824, a measure filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Haileah, that would pre-empt the regulation of vacation rentals to the state. The bill was referred to three Senate committees Feb. 15.
The city again employed lobbyist Chip Case of Jefferson Monroe Consulting LLC of Tallahassee. Case was first hired to lobby for the city in January 2017 to oppose similar legislation.
Diaz’ measure would require vacation rental owners to apply for licensing through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Division of Hotels and Restaurants.
“There might be others that come up in time, but that’s our main focus right now,” Murphy said in an interview Feb. 21. “Our goal is to protect home rule and maintain our rights to regulate vacation rentals.”
Murphy said he would keep an eye on two other bills that might threaten the municipality’s rights to regulate vacation rentals, but neither had been moved to committees as of Feb. 21.
Murphy said bills pre-empting home rule of vacation rental regulation to the state pop up because vacation rental companies have an excess of money to spend on strong lobbying factions in Tallahassee.
Am I furious? You bet I am. Home Rule should be our #1 priority. We have worked with our local realtors to find balance and we are doing ok. Not ideal for everyone but that is what compromise is about. I would hope none of them would be supporting the latest state legislation designed to ruin even more communities in Florida. It would be good to work with our local realtors again to fight this type of legislation together and end it once and for all in the state constitution. As far as non-local rental agencies go, I think we should determine their position and boycott any that support and or contribute to of this new proposal which puts non local financial gain in front of our local quality of life. xxxx Home Rule means working it out together here on the island. The state, the county, and all outside interests need to step aside. I don’t trust the country commissioners to support us either. They threw us under the bus when they all supported Carolos Beruff’s extreme development with so much negative impact on us and Cortez. not to mention very irregular positioning. I wouldn’t vote for one of them if you paid me and I’m sure there are people who would do that. My vote is not for sale.