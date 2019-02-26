Anna Maria looks to  protect its VRO

One bill filed for the 2019 legislative session concerns Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy.

The city is ready to lobby against Senate Bill 824, a measure filed by Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., R-Haileah, that would pre-empt the regulation of vacation rentals to the state. The bill was referred to three Senate committees Feb. 15.

The city again employed lobbyist Chip Case of Jefferson Monroe Consulting LLC of Tallahassee. Case was first hired to lobby for the city in January 2017 to oppose similar legislation.

Diaz’ measure would require vacation rental owners to apply for licensing through the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

“There might be others that come up in time, but that’s our main focus right now,” Murphy said in an interview Feb. 21. “Our goal is to protect home rule and maintain our rights to regulate vacation rentals.”

Murphy said he would keep an eye on two other bills that might threaten the municipality’s rights to regulate vacation rentals, but neither had been moved to committees as of Feb. 21.

Murphy said bills pre-empting home rule of vacation rental regulation to the state pop up because vacation rental companies have an excess of money to spend on strong lobbying factions in Tallahassee.