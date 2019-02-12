Bicyclist dies in hospital after fall

A Colorado man died Feb. 8 after falling from his bicycle in Bradenton Beach.

Carl Wetzig, a Colorado Springs ophthalmologist with a home on Lido Key, was cycling Jan. 23 when he fell face down on Gulf Drive North between the Longboat Pass Bridge and Manatee County Marine Rescue headquarters.

He was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, where he died after being treated for his injuries, according to police reports.

Emergency services were on the scene minutes after the call came in at 3:45 p.m.

Bradenton Beach Police Officer Tom Ferrara responded and interviewed a Bradenton couple, Sandra Schemske and John Ganis, who had been traveling north in a silver Toyota in slow moving traffic.

According to the BBPD report, Schemske, the driver, told the officer that Ganis, a front seat passenger, needed to use the bathroom urgently and opened the door, and Ganis said after he opened the door, he felt wind brush up his back, heard a loud crash and observed Wetzig lying face down.

“Upon thorough inspection of the entire accident scene,” Ferrara stated in the report, “… it appeared no contact occurred and hence no crash actually happened.”

Sarasota attorney Dan Dannheisser, representing the Wetzig family, said he is looking for witnesses to what he believes was a crash.

“Traffic was stopped. A fellow had to get out of his car. His stomach was upset I’m told, and he got out of the car without looking,” Dannheisser said.

BBPD Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz said he confirmed with the Florida Highway Patrol, there is no need for a crash report.

“According to witnesses, the guy was not in the bike lane — the guy who was in the car,” where the bicyclist was riding, Diaz said.

“Nobody knows why he fell off his bicycle,” he said.

The family, however, believes there may be other witnesses.

Dannheisser said, “We’re pretty far along reconstructing the accident,” adding that paint transfer on the left bicycle handle indicates contact with the door.