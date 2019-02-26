Bradenton Beach also seeks protection for home rule

Protecting home rule to regulate vacation rentals is Bradenton Beach Mayor John Chappie’s top priority for the state legislative session that opens March 5.

The city hired lobbyist David Ramba from the Tallahassee-based Ramba Consulting Group to promote its interests in the Capitol for the third consecutive year. While Chappie said Ramba is helping the city research the potential impact of bills on the municipality, the lobbyist’s primary objective is clear — and nothing new.

“As far as legislative stuff, as always, it’s about Tallahassee going after our home-rule rights and communities,” Chappie said in an interview Feb. 20. “It’s something these guys try to do every year.”

The city will lobby against at least two bills that would pre-empt or repeal city vacation rental regulations, according to Chappie.

The mayor said he wants to learn more about Senate Bills 812 and 814, which were introduced Feb. 6 by state Sen. David Simmons, R-Orlando.

The proposals would require vacation rental property owners to purchase annual inspections from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Division of Hotels and Restaurants and limit municipalities’ abilities to regulate vacation rental activities.

“In general, just about everything that pre-empts home rule I’m sure the board would oppose — and I definitely would,” Chappie said. “Local government works best. … We don’t need Tallahassee down here telling us how to run our local communities. That’s what screwed everyone up.”

Also, he said, House Bill 3, introduced by state Rep. M Grant, R-Port Charlotte, would pre-empt home rule in the regulation of businesses and professions.

The bill would prohibit enforcement or application of any regulation of a business or business entity that is not authorized by state law. Chappie said he is concerned the measure would nullify the requirement for business owners to purchase a license to operate Bradenton Beach.

“There’s a lot of stuff in here that we need to look at and follow closely,” Chappie said. “Tallahassee has a habit of going after revenue sources that local governments have, and local governments are so limited anyhow in regard to revenue streams.”

Chappie noted there would be a conference call with Rambo Mondays during session and the Florida League of Cities also would review developments in Tallahassee.