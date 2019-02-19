Holmes Beach man arrested for DUI

A 27-year-old Holmes Beach man was arrested in Holmes Beach for driving at more than twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Holmes Beach police stopped Mitchell Taylor at 10:11 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 2800 block of Gulf Drive after an officer observed him drive a KIA minivan with only one working headlight across the centerline of the road, according to an HBPD report.

Taylor performed poorly on a road sobriety test, and an officer transported him to the HBPD. There, he consented to a blood alcohol breath test, providing two samples that measured 0.186 and 0.194. The legal limit is 0.08 BAC.

Taylor was booked at the Manatee County jail, posted $120 bond and was released.

His next court date is at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.