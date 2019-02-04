Obituaries – 02-06-2019

Henry ‘Hank’ Amey

Henry “Hank” Amey, 94, of The Villages, died Jan. 21.

He was born July 12, 1924, to John and Mary Ruth in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was raised and educated in Mattawan.

Mr. Amey proudly served three years in the U.S. Army during World War II in Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army in major battles of Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rineland and central Europe.

He was a Kalamazoo police officer for three years and worked 37 years with the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Co. as lead operator in fine chemicals.

He worked 15 years for Key Income Tax on Anna Maria Island and also did volunteer tax work for the elderly for 15 years with AARP.

He was a golfer and an avid bowler. He was proud of his 210 triplicate and winning the major disease clinic bowling sweeper in 1981, as well as winning league championships.

He met the love of his life, Henrietta Kloosterman, in 1976 at Airway Lanes. They married in 1983. They resided on Anna Maria Island in the winter and South Haven, Michigan, in the summer for 23 years.

In 2006, they moved to The Villages but kept a residence on the island, which they visited often.

He was a life member of the VFW Post 1527 in Kalamazoo, the Elks in Three Rivers and the American Legion and Moose in South Haven.

He lived his life with a kind heart, honest, truthful, compassionate, caring and a love for his country, always flying the American flag.

Visitation was Jan. 28, and a graveside service with military honors immediately followed at Florida National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Kalamazoo later this summer.

Mr. Amey is survived by his wife, Henrietta (Kloosterman); children Sharon and husband Bruce Rosema, Jess and wife Nancy, Bob and wife Mary, granddaughter Jessica; many in-laws; and several nieces and nephews.

Harold Gustav Bergstrom

Harold Gustav Bergstrom, 97, died Jan. 21 in Bradenton.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army 26th Infantry Division in Europe during World War II. Upon his return, he built his very successful career as owner of Bergstrom Jewelers in Minneapolis.

He split his retirement years between Plymouth, Minnesota, and Holmes Beach.

He was an accomplished concert violinist and charter member of the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra. He also played first violin with the Zuhrah Shrine Orchestra. He played often at his home to the delight of his friends and family.

He was also a member of the Masons, Scottish Rite, Sahib and Zuhrah Shrine.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Memorial donations may be made to Roser Church, P.O. Box 247, Anna Maria FL 34216, or to the Shriners Hospitals For Children.

Mr. Bergstrom is survived by his wife of more than 75 years, Nell; daughter Nancy and husband Dave Rudberg; son John and wife Kris; granddaughters Anne and husband Tom LeRoy, Theresa and husband Tom Pearson, Kathy Nistler, Janet Haen, Katy and husband Mike Canetta and Megan Manley; great-grandchildren Matt and Nick LeRoy, Emily and Eric Pearson, Abby, Erin and Audrey Nistler, and McKenna and Bria Haen; and brother Donald and wife Mae Britt.

Joyce J. Swicegood

Joyce J. Swicegood died Jan. 23 at home in Anna Maria. She was born June 25, 1923, to the late Claus R. and Anna Johnson.

A native of Minnesota, she grew up with six siblings in a farming community.

In 1969, she married Bobby Swicegood and they had six children.

She and her husband moved to Anna Maria for retirement. And they had a remarkable life together, traveling the globe with her late sister and brother-in-law. Their travels brought much joy and contentment.

Anna Maria offered them their wonderful island life, which they shared with friends and family.

The family is extremely grateful for the help from the many caregivers, Hospice of Manatee County, Tidewell and the doctors she made laugh throughout her life.

The family also is grateful for the numerous years her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Jerry Cash, dedicated their lives to the caregiving of both Mr. and Mr. Swicegood.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 248 S. Harbor Drive, Holmes Beach, with inurnment to follow in the memorial garden. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota FL 34238. Online condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.

Mrs. Swicegood is survived by her sisters, Juanita and Ramona; children Bonnie and husband Keith Pitchford, Patti and husband Billy Vannice, Leslie and husband Jerry Cash and Brian and wife Johnna; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as members of her husband’s family.