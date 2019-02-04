Streetlife – 02-06-2019

Anna Maria

Jan. 23, Rod & Reel Pier, 875 N. Shore Drive, criminal damage to property. A woman reported her vehicle being scratched from front to back a week earlier in the parking lot.

Jan. 24, Crescent Drive, information. A radar speed sign was struck by an unknown vehicle and found not working by Anna Maria’s public works director.

Jan. 25, 500 block of Kumquat Drive, domestic disturbance. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies responded to a couple arguing about the man not paying attention to the woman and wanting to play video games.

Bradenton Beach

Jan. 26, Gulf Drive North and Cortez Road, towed vehicle. A 24-year-old Bradenton man traveling west over the Cortez Bridge drove through the intersection at Gulf Drive into a rocky, sandy area, blocking traffic. The man told police he didn’t know the area. Police arranged a tow.

Jan. 29, 500 block of Gulf Drive South, domestic battery. A 33-year-old woman was arrested after Bradenton Beach police officers arrived to find her hitting a man, who was covering his face, curled up on a sofa. The woman told police she was defending herself after the man hit her.

Cortez

No reports.

Holmes Beach

Jan. 19, 3200 block of East Bay Drive, drugs. A 21-year-old man was arrested for theft and possessing a controlled substance after taking another person’s prescription off the counter while at the Walgreens liquor store. Holmes Beach police found the man in possession of 74 hydrocodone pills in a nearby parking lot and took him into custody.

Jan. 20, 3000 block of Gulf Drive, domestic disturbance. Holmes Beach police confiscated a semi-automatic gun, two magazines and 17 rounds of ammunition after officers responded to a disturbance. A man and his fiance argued about the man being intoxicated and wanting to drive. A woman witnessed the argument. The man told the witness to take his gun, after he emptied the ammunition from the firearm. Police later found the gun in a glove box and seized it for safekeeping.

Jan. 20, 5300 block of Marina Drive, disorderly intoxication. Holmes Beach police arrested a 46-year-old man yelling at cars in an irate manner. The man was visibly intoxicated, refused to answer officers’ questions and became aggressive. He was taken into custody and to the Manatee County jail.

Jan. 22, 5800 block of Marina Drive, fraud. Holmes Beach police were dispatched to a call about a woman alleging more than $350 in fraudulent charges on her bank account, and told the officers she encountered a similar issue a year ago.

