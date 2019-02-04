The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Febuary 6, 2018

ITEMS FOR SALE

MINI FRIDGE:, $30, office desk and chair, $10, Bessler photo enlarger, $75. 941-356-1456.

SOLID OAK DINING table with four chairs, $425. 941-779-2018.

HARBORFAST 25-lb. swivel plough anchor, $100 or best offer. 740-503-7006.

RATTAN LIVING ROOM lounge, chair, ottoman, end table. Some cushions need slipcovers. $100. 941-778-7293.

MEN’S DRESS SHOES and sandals. All like new, size 13. Take all for $100. 941-778-1264.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

TWO SLEEPER SOFAS: Garage motor. All two years old. $50 each. Karl, 941-704-7798.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org , fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

TO MY BEACH friends; John and Ann, Christy, Wendy and John, and Philadelphia John. I will not be on the beach hunting shells any longer. I have enjoyed it so much these last 10 years, and I will miss you all. Jo Ellen (in the coral hat and beach jacket). walden2720@comcast.net.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase onli ne: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and annex open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

HOLMES BEACH KEY Royale neighborhood eighth annual garage sale event! 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Follow Key Royale Drive to multiple canal homes with top-notch goods!

GARAGE SALE! 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday Feb. 8-9 (no early birds, please). Something for everybody, brand new items and old, garage stuff, tools and household treasures, miscellaneous finds and clothes. 216 84th St., Holmes Beach.

LOST AND FOUND

FOUND SATURDAY JAN. 12: Fluorescent green, small, spiral notebook outside Holmes Beach Walgreen’s. Cashier inside has it. 3200 E. Bay Drive.

DEC 24. FOUND: A significant amount of cash on Marina Drive. The cash has been left with the Holmes Beach Police Department.

PETS

WANTED! FOSTERS, VOLUNTEERS to help Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

HELP WANTED

WANTED: HOUSE CLEANER. Part-time, two days a week. Call Richard, 941-518-1216.

JESSIE’S ISLAND STORE is now hiring night shift cashier, 3-4 nights. See Jimmy or April for details. 5424 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-6903.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org .

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation, construction, rentals and power washing. 941-744-7983.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com .

B-SAFE-RIDES: Peggy, R.N I live on Anna Maria Island. Airport, one-six seats and personal rides, errands, etc. Don’t risk it! Call now, 727-902-7784.

PRESSURE CLEAN SMALL/medium driveway, $50. 941-718-1134. Ken.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble. Building our reputation on excellent service and focused craftsmanship, one job at a time. www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com . Call Don, 941-993-6567.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

RENTALS

JUST OFF THE Island: Two retail storefronts for lease on Cortez Road. High visibility, high traffic. Water included. 7818 Cortez Road, approx 800 sf, 7834 Cortez Road, approximately 1,600 sf. 941-746-8666.

AVAILABLE RENTAL: APRIL 2019 and October through April 2020. 2BR/2BA ground level with carport and patio. 1.5 blocks to Gulf. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in living room, TV room and bedrooms. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

VACATION RENTAL: BEAUTIFUL one-bedroom condo. Pool, one block to beach, cable, Wi-Fi. Available January-March, $3,000/month. 941-778-1915.

SEEKING FEBRUARY OR partial month. Mangrove Avenue to Cypress Avenue, Anna Maria, $4,000-5,000. 419-957-6794.

HOLMES BEACH: ANNUAL elevated, unfurnished 2BR/2BA, garage, lanai, no smoking/pets. $1,500/month. 970-331-1042.

BRADENTON BEACH, ANNUAL; unfurnished 2BR/1BA, ground level, will consider small pet, no smoking. $1,600/month. 941-705-4737.

HOLMES BEACH: 2019-20 winter rental. 2BR/2BA Gulf side of Gulf Drive, half block to beach. No pets, no smoking. 813-254-8844.

REAL ESTATE

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

OWNER SELLING 2BR/2BA condo. Perico Bay Club, water views. $245,000. Email for photos, tomflynn59@gmail.com .

DISCOUNT NOW: ISLAND waterfront home. 3BR/2BA, double garage, features vaulted ceiling, heated pool and spa, boat lift and dock. Now $729,000 plus $15,000 discount for a 30-day closing. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE home. Handyman special. $29,000 or best offer. Ask for JB, 941-356-1456. Real Estate Mart.

BAYSHORE GARDENS HOME: 3BR/2BA, community pool and marina. Very affordable at $179,900. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

BAYFRONT 5BR/4BA HOME with elevator, deep-water dockage and boat lift. Elevator, private heated pool, crows nest, three living areas, two-car garage, poolside game room and living area. Beautiful full bay views of the Intracoastal Waterway throughout home. $1,600,000. Please, call Bill at 941-807-2158, anytime.

MOBILE HOME FOR SALE, Cortez, FL. All new inside and out, vinyl siding, lifetime roof, central AC, new granite counters with island and desk area, paver patio, 2BR/1BA. $129,500. Call 508-397-3953.

NORTH BEACH VILLAGE: Gorgeous turnkey furnished totally updated 3BR/2.5BA, two blocks from the beach, hardwood floors, new kitchen, great rental history. Only $539,000. Call Kathleen White at 941-773-0165. Island Real Estate.

BAYFRONT 5BR/4BA HOME with elevator, deep-water dockage and boat lift. Elevator, private heated pool, crows nest, three living areas, two-car garage, poolside game room and living area. Beautiful full bay views of the Intracoastal Waterway throughout home. $1,600,000. Please, call Bill at 941-807-2158, anytime.

NORTH BEACH VILLAGE: Gorgeous turnkey furnished totally updated 3BR/2.5BA, two blocks from the beach, hardwood floors, new kitchen, great rental history. Only $539,000. Call Kathleen White at 941-773-0165. Island Real Estate.