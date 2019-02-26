Witnesses sought in Anna Maria hit-and-run

People who witnessed an SUV hit a bicyclist in the crosswalk at Pine Avenue and Gulf Drive in Anna Maria are asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Cowin of Birmingham, Alabama, the father of the 13-year-old bicyclist, reported a Mercedes-Benz SUV ran a stop sign on Gulf Drive as it turned east on Pine Avenue and struck his son at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 18. He said the vehicle was “possibly blue.”

“My son and his cousin had been granted the privilege of riding to Dips, their favorite ice cream shop,” Cowin wrote to The Islander in a Feb. 20 email.

Now recovering in Alabama, the boy suffered impact to the right side of his body, shoulder to knee and probably a light concussion, according to Cowin.

After the SUV hit the boy, it accelerated eastbound on Pine Avenue, he said.

There were witnesses who helped his son, Cowin added, but no one called police and he does not have their names.

His son and cousin hurried to their Palm Avenue house, where his parents were getting ready to catch a flight home.

“Fortunately, the vehicle went over my son cleanly and he wasn’t hit by the wheels or dragged beneath the car,” Cowin said, adding the incident was reported to the MCSO from Alabama.

Cowin and his family were visiting Anna Maria as they’ve done for 30 years, he said.

Cowin asked witnesses to come forward with information by calling the MCSO at 941-747-3011 and referring to case 2019004679.

Anonymous tips can be called into CrimeStoppers at 866-634-TIPS.