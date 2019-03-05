Bradenton Beach-Cortez area offenders register addresses

March 5, 2019

A Feb. 27 email from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows a 45-year-old former Bradenton Beach man — convicted in Manatee County of promoting sexual performance of a child, child sex porn, lewd and lascivious exhibition and battery against a child under age 16 in October 2014 — registered an address east of Cortez in the 4200 block of La Costa Cove in Bradenton.

Another male sex offender registered a temporary address in the 100 block of Sixth Street South in Bradenton Beach.

Convicted of sexual offenses in Machias, Maine, in 2005, the 56-year-old reported his visit to the FDLE, according to a Feb. 12 email from the agency.

The FDLE registry shows other sex offenders in the area as of Feb. 28:
• A 49-year-old male offender in the 2900 block of Avenue C in Holmes Beach.
• A 57-year-old male offender in the 4200 block of the 129th Street West in Cortez.
• A 54-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Crescent Avenue in Anna Maria.
• A 60-year-old male offender in the 100 block of Ninth Street North in Bradenton Beach.

Sex offenders must register permanent and temporary addresses unless otherwise ordered by the court.

