Bradenton man arrested for drugs at BB roundabout

Stopped for speeding in Bradenton Beach, a Bradenton man was arrested by police for possessing 24 grams of marijuana with an intent to sell the drug.

Jose Eduardo Barajas,18, also was arrested for possessing paraphernalia and driving without a license in the 700 block of Gulf Drive South after he sped around the Bridge Street roundabout at Gulf Drive South in a Mazda SUV.

BBPD Officer Steve Masi pulled Barajas over at 11:34 p.m. Feb. 28, according to the police report.

Barajas told Masi he had “about an ounce” of marijuana, no driver’s license and no firearm.

In a vehicle search, however, police found a loaded handgun in the glove box.

Barajas told Masi a friend put the gun in the vehicle, but must have forgotten the weapon.

In addition to the gun and marijuana, police found and seized plastic bags and a digital scale.

Masi interviewed a passenger, who told police Barajas was known to sell marijuana.

BBPD took the handgun for safekeeping. The SUV was towed.

In addition to the drug charges, Barajas was arrested for driving without a valid license and ticketed for speeding.

He was transported and booked at the Manatee County jail, where he posted a $2,500 bond and was released.

His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, April 5 at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.