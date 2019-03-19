Clearing the shore

Chris Carr, Dee Recicar and Phyllis Digabriel clean up the beach near the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge, 110 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, during a countywide cleanup March 16. Additional cleanups took place at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach, the Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach, areas near Anna Maria City Hall, the FISH Preserve in Cortez and on adopted highways and shorelines. The cleanup was in partnership with Keep Manatee Beautiful. For cleanup results and more photos, check The Islander’s March 27 issue. Islander Courtesy Photo