Eyes on the road – 03-06-2019

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of March 4:

Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: Crews are milling and paving Gulf Drive from 39th Street North to 28th Street North. The work is during daytime hours.

Avenue C: Right-of-way restoration continues along Avenue C. Activities include installation of a stormwater infiltration system and driveway restoration.

For more information about the pipeline replacement projects on the island, go online to amipipereplacement.com.

