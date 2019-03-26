Holmes Beach Building official resigns

Holmes Beach needs a new building official.

“Please, inform the commissioners that as of this morning I have accepted the resignation of Jim McGuinness,” Mayor Judy Titsworth wrote March 18 to city clerk Stacey Johnston. “I currently have asked John Fernandez to cover for him on a very short-term basis, while I seek a qualified temporary person and an applicant to fill this charter position by consensus of the commission.”

At a March 21 charter review commission meeting, Titsworth said Fernandez, formerly a planner with the city, and also the town of Longboat Key, “is wonderful,” but recently retired. Fernandez was once the superintendent of public works in Holmes Beach, before taking a job on Longboat Key.

Titsworth said she will conduct a search for a persone to succeed McGuinness.

She suggested the charter review commissioners consider removing building official as a charter position.

“Filling this position may require us going to an outside provider,” she said. “It seems like it’s the way of the times now.”

Titsworth said she would prefer an employee, but she also is willing to subcontract.

“I’m seeking a qualified official, with strong customer relations skills,” she said.

McGuinness, who served as building official for about four years, was not available for comment.