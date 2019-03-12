Holmes Beach man arrested for DUI

Pulled over for speeding, a man who told police he was on his way to a liquor store was arrested Feb. 24 for driving under the influence.

Lucas Andrews, 36, of Holmes Beach, was stopped at 1:43 a.m. in the 9900 block of Gulf Drive in Anna Maria by Holmes Beach Police Officer Alan Desantis.

The officer clocked Andrews’ vehicle at 44 mph in a 25-mph zone while it traveled north in the 8000 block of Palm Drive in Holmes Beach, according to the HBPD report.

After he was pulled over, Andrews told police he was going home and believed he was on Cortez Road in Bradenton on his way to a liquor store.

Asked about consuming alcohol, Andrews said he had “a couple drinks of whiskey” and should not have been driving, the HBPD report stated.

Desantis reported Andrews was cooperative, took a road sobriety test, performed poorly and was taken into custody.

At the HBPD station, he provided breath samples measuring 0.218 and 0.223 blood-alcohol content. Drunk driving laws prohibit a BAC of 0.08 or higher.

Andrews was transported and booked at the Manatee County jail.

A $120 bond was posted and Andrews was released, pending an 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, arraignment at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.