Obituaries – 03-13-2019

Lauren Audrey (Fletcher) Bilan

Lauren Audrey (Fletcher) Bilan, 30, died March 2.

She was a loving wife and mother of two beautiful children.

She was born Aug. 3, 1988, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and was raised on Anna Maria Island by her mother, Shelly Fletcher, and late father, Westwood Fletcher III.

Her stubbornness, strength and drive were like no others.

She graduated from Manatee High School and continued her education at MTI as a surgical technician, quickly starting her career.

Her family will receive friends noon-1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with a celebration of life to follow at 1 p.m. at Shannon Funeral Home Westview Chapel, 5610

Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Memorial donations to support her children’s college education are welcome. The Lauren Bilan Memorial Account is with Wells Fargo. Condolences may be made online at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew; daughter Azaelia Brown; son Zander; mother Shelly Fletcher; sisters Heather and husband Chris Foley and Jordan “Jordy;” brother Dylan McIntosh; in-laws Andria and Pete; nieces Audrey, Veda, Caitlin and Allison; nephew Alexander; and many extended family and friends.

Richard A. ‘Dick’ Herman

Richard A. “Dick” Herman, 99, died March 5, in Bradenton. He was born in New York City and spent the summers of his youth in Milford, Connecticut, where he met his wife of almost 75 years, Ruth-Ann. He spent his retirement years in Holmes Beach.

He served in the U.S. Army six years during World War II and fought as a lieutenant in Gen. George Patton’s 3rd Army.

After the war, he and his wife made their home and raised their family in Milford, where he worked as an educator for the Milford Board of Education for more than 30 years as a history teacher, vice principal, principal and assistant superintendent of secondary education.

Dick was an active member of his community, involved in the American Red Cross, the United Way and the Kiwanis Club.

After retirement, he and his wife made a second home on Anna Maria Island, where they spent their winters.

Wherever he was, Mr. Herman was an avid tennis player, sailor, bridge player and New York Yankees fan. In September 2018, he was the honored veteran during the 7th-inning stretch at a Yankees home game.

He also enjoyed reading, playing the piano, watching MSNBC and having a dry martini while listening to the music of Patsy Cline.

Entertaining his many friends during cocktail hour was a favorite nightly ritual, but his best medicine was his beloved care-giver — “the cream in his coffee” — Manuela Espinosa.

A memorial party will be at 5 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Shell Point Clubhouse in Holmes Beach. A celebration of life will be held in Connecticut in June.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Richard A. Herman Memorial Educational Scholarship Fund, Milford Board of Education, Attn. Student Activity Dept., 70 W. River St., Milford CT 06460. Condolences may be made online to brownandsonsfuneral.com.

Mr. Herman is survived by his daughter, Nancy A. and husband Patrick Decker; grandchildren Olivia, Magen Tracy, Jeremiah Tracy and Sean Tracy; son-in-law Gerald Tracy; and nieces, grand- and great-grand nieces and nephews.