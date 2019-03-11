Streetlife – 03-13-2019

Anna Maria

Feb. 27, Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., battery. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a fight between two employees in the restaurant kitchen. The victim declined to press charges. No injuries were reported.

March 4, 100 block of Hammock Road, domestic disturbance. Family members argued. An MCSO deputy responded, and no physical violence was reported or observed.

Anna Maria is policed by the MCSO.

Bradenton Beach

March 2, 200 block of Bay Drive, domestic battery. While arguing about who drank the last beer, a 48-year-old man grabbed his girlfriend’s arm, bruising it between the elbow and shoulder. The man was arrested, taken to BBPD station and booked at the Manatee County jail.

March 3, 2200 block of Avenue B, suspicious circumstances. A woman reported several boxes that were packed for a move were opened by an unknown person and a stereo valued at $500 went missing. BBPD advised the woman to recheck her belongings and provide serial numbers for any missing items.

March 4, 100 block of First Street North, battery. Dispatched to a disturbance, a Bradenton Beach police officer found a man lying in the road and another man standing next to him. The man standing was arrested for battery after telling police he punched the man following an argument over a ride home. The victim was unable to fill out a statement due to his impairment. He was transported to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton for treatment.

Bradenton Beach is policed by BBPD.

Cortez

Feb. 27, 10000 block of Cortez Road, break-in. A 38-year-old man reported an unknown person attempted to enter his apartment.

March 3, Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar, trespass warning. A man was warned for trespassing after he was observed sleeping in a car in the parking lot.

Cortez is policed by the MCSO.

Holmes Beach

March 1, 200 block of 84th Street, theft. Dispatched for a theft, Holmes Beach police spoke to a man who noticed 15 $20 bills and a $100 bill were missing after he placed his wallet on a dresser.

March 1, 600 block of North Point Drive, theft. A commercial fisher reported 60, 35 and 25 gallons of fuel siphoned from his gas tanks on his center-console fishing boat Feb. 22-28. HBPD took photographs of evidence on the boat.

March 2, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, Marchman Act. A Holmes Beach police officer responded to a report of a man passed out near the restrooms. HBPD contacted emergency medical services and he was transported for treatment to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton.

March 4, Manatee Public Beach, 4000 Gulf Drive, theft. A $400 black bicycle was reported stolen from a bike stand. The owner told police he locked the bike but could have left the key in the lock before walking to the beach.

March 4, Alvin’s Island, 3602 E. Bay Drive, theft/marijuana. After watching a customer remove price tags and place merchandise into his pockets for three hours, a store manager called police to report a theft. When police arrived, an officer reported the man was biting off a price tag from an item. The store reported $235.19 in attempted stolen items. Nine grams of marijuana was found in the man’s shirt pocket and in a vial that he dropped on the floor.

Holmes Beach is policed by HBPD.

Streetlife is based on incident reports and narra- tives from the BBpd, HBpd and mcSo.

Reporter Sandy ambrogi contributed to this report.