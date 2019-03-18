Streetlife – 03-20-2019

Anna Maria

March 5, Bayfront Park, 300 N. Bay Blvd., confiscated property. Manatee County sheriff’s deputies observed marijuana smoke spewing from a parked vehicle. On approaching the vehicle, the officer found two occupants with 12 bottles of beer, a bottle of rum, marijuana, a marijuana grinder and a pipe. The deputies determined they were University of Florida students and called their parents. The deputies dumped out the alcohol and placed other items into evidence for destruction.

Bradenton Beach

March 9, Coquina Beach Park, 1600 Gulf Drive S., driver’s license. A Bradenton Beach police officer saw a man in an SUV pull out from the Coquina Beach parking lot into slow-moving northbound traffic. He passed about 20 cars at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the man for speeding and determined he was driving on a suspended license. The man was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail and a family member with a valid license removed the vehicle.

March 11, Summer Sands condominium, 1009 Gulf Drive N., vehicle burglary. A man from Ontario, Canada, reported his wallet containing credit cards and identification was stolen from his unlocked vehicle at the condo parking area.

March 9-12, 100 block of 25th Street North, stolen/recovered property. Two unlocked bicycles were reported stolen and later found behind Shell Land, 301 Gulf Drive N., and returned to the owner.

Cortez

No reports.

Holmes Beach

March 5, 700 Key Royale Drive, Key Royale Club, trespass. An officer was called after two males and two females were seen parking in the lot and entering the golf course with fishing poles. The four received trespass warnings and left the area.

March 7, 700 block of Manatee Avenue, traffic, drug citation. An officer traveling east on Manatee Avenue observed a car drifting into the oncoming lane. After stopping the car, the officer observed a green leafy substance in the driver’s lap and the odor of can- nabis. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located more leafy substance in a container, a digital scale and a cannabis grinder. The substance tested positive for marijuana. The driver was issued a citation for possession of less than 20 grams and for paraphernalia. The cannabis, scale and grinder were entered into the HBPD evidence locker.

March 8, 600 block of Baronet Lane, identity theft. A woman reported two $9,500 bank withdrawals from her bank account. She reported the thief used a Florida driver’s license she had reported stolen in 2013.

March 9, 5300 block of Gulf Drive, driver’s license, drug citation. An officer stopped a vehicle observed traveling southbound on Marina Drive with the driver’s side headlight out. A smell of marijuana was observed and a search located 0.8 gram of can- nabis. The driver was cited for no valid license and for less than 20 grams of marijuana. He was issued a summons and released. A juvenile with him was picked up by a family member.

March 10, 100 block of 73rd Street, theft. An officer responding to a call of suspicious activity at the Coconuts condominiums was contacted by a man who said his fishing poles were taken from his deck. Three Akuna rod and reels valued at $475 and a 7-foot Shumino rig valued at $125 were reported stolen.

March 10, 200 block of 68th Street, noise vio- lation. Officers responded to a noise complaint at a rental and found teenagers jumping from a roof into a swimming pool. The rental agents were called. Alcohol was located in the house. Four of the 12 people were over 21 years old. All were evicted from the property for occupancy violation, noise violation, safety issues, underage drinking and violating the terms of the rental agreement. Officers remained while the renters gath- ered their possessions and left.

