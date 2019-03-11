The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

ITEMS FOR SALE

TWO SLEEPER SOFAS: Two years old. Garage motor. $50 each. Karl, 941-704-7798. dieter.kurz@bluewin.ch.

COLEMAN INSTANT CANOPY: 10-by-10-foot, easiest setup, $50. 920-915-4961.

COMPUTER: DELL, WINDOWS 10, refurbished, $70. 941-756-6728.

WOOD LOBSTER CRATE: Excellent condition, $55. Tall Florida-style lamp, $20. Call 616-402-6093.

WHITE WICKER SET: Lamp, mirror, chair, stool, $50, portable massage table, great shape, $50. karentmackay@hotmail.com.

MOVING: BABY GRAND piano. Too large. Price negotiable. Call 941-778-2192 or 941-545-0915.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

HIT AND RUN: On Monday, Feb. 18 (President’s Day) my son was hit by a Mercedes SUV at the corner of Gulf Drive. and Pine Avenue in Anna Maria at about 1:30 p.m. Thankfully, he escaped serious injury. If anyone witnessed or knows anything about this incident, I would be grateful if they contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #2019004679. Thank you, Charles Cowin.

DO YOU KNOW Cindy? Lives on AMI from Philadelphia. 40-ish shorthaired brunette loves to play pool. Met her and gave her my number incorrectly. Please pass this along if you know her. Many thanks. Robert, 941-275-7251.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase onli ne: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and annex open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

CRAFT AND YARD Sale: 8 a.m. until? Baked foods, lunch available. Sandpiper Resort, 2601 Gulf Drive N. Bradenton Beach.

Garage sale: 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, March 16. No early birds. Sofa, living room chair, dining furniture, DVD player, fishing equipment, lots of great stuff. Don’t miss this one! 524 71st St., Holmes Beach.

YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 16. Household items. 505 72nd St., Holmes Beach.

Y-ART SALE: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17. ORIGINAL paintings and custom jewelry by local artist, Stephanie Flis. 526 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-356-9474.

LOST AND FOUND

FOUND ON GULF Drive: Biker’s tire repair kit. 941-778-8626.

PETS

WANTED! FOSTERS, VOLUNTEERS to help Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

2001 OLDSMOBILE ALERO: 51,000 miles, two original owners. Good condition, cold air conditioning, maintained locally. $2,500. 804-305-0744.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

GRADY WHITE 228 Yamaha 200, four-stroke. $28,900. 941-761-8761.

WANTED: 10,000-lb. boat lift needed for a short-term rental. Bimini Bay. 941-737-4253.

HELP WANTED

HOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.

OFFICE MANAGER: LOOKING for a new challenge in the vacation rental business? Florida Dreams Realty is looking for an office manager with experience in the industry, who knows how to handle the daily operations, is a kind of all-rounder, loves to work with people and is of high professional and ethical standard. Interested? Please, send your resume to info@florida-dreams.com or call 941-779-5700.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

HEALTH CARE

CARING, COMPASSIONATE REGISTERED CNA, 10 years experience. Guisela, 941-685-2329.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation, construction, rentals and power washing. 941-744-7983.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

B-SAFE-RIDES: Peggy, R.N I live on Anna Maria Island. Airport, 1-6 seats and personal rides, errands, etc. Don’t risk it! Call now, 727-902-7784.

BOB THE PAINTER: Relocated with 35 years painting, faux, wallpapering, drywall. Reliable. Free estimates. 419-265-3950.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble. Building our reputation on excellent service and focused craftsmanship, one job at a time. www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com. Call Don, 941-993-6567.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

R. A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

RENTALS

JUST OFF THE Island: Two retail storefronts for lease on Cortez Road. High visibility, high traffic. Water included. 7818 Cortez Road, approx 800 sf, 7834 Cortez Road, approximately 1,600 sf. 941-746-8666.

VACATION RENTAL: BEAUTIFUL one-bedroom condo. Pool, one block to beach, cable, Wi-Fi. Available January-March, $3,000/month. 941-778-1915.

SEEKING FEBRUARY OR partial month. Mangrove Avenue to Cypress Avenue, Anna Maria, $4,000-5,000. 419-957-6794.

HOLMES BEACH: ANNUAL elevated, unfurnished 2BR/2BA, garage, lanai, no smoking/pets. $1,500/month. 970-331-1042.

ANNUAL RENTAL ON AMI: WE make Island living carefree! Weekly cleaning service, pool and yard maintenance included. 2BR/2BA remodeled duplex with motel amenities. Private pool with Jacuzzi. Fully furnished. Available May 5. $4,000/month. Tom, 941-993-4909.

SMALL OFFICE SPACE for rent; approx. 150 sf. $600/month, $500 deposit. 5386 Gulf Drive, Suite 101. 941-746-8666.

ANNUAL: 2BR/1BA, steps to beach, second story. $1,000/month, $700 deposit. 941-746-8666.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA condo. Gorgeous bay views. See: FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1106. 207-944-6097.

AVAILABLE RENTAL: APRIL 2019 and October-April 2020. 2BR/2BA ground-level with carport and patio. Charming, plantation shutters. 1.5 blocks to Gulf beaches. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in each room. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA, Bradenton Beach. Covered parking and storage, two blocks to the beach. Available March 5. Call 925-596-0785.

LOOKING FOR: ANNA Maria Island house to rent, prefer 2BR, consider other. Nov. 10-Dec. 1. Must have room in driveway for a 20-foot Bass boat. Jeannene, 608-206-6250.

OFF-SEASON STARTING May 15. Perico Bay 2BR/2BA, one-car garage. Updated villa. Book now. $1,500/month. Flexible. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ANNUAL: 4BR/2BA WITH exercise room, pool, garage, walk to beach, good location. $2,500/month. 703-587-4675.

ANNUAL: GULF VIEW, few steps to beach. 2BR/2BA with den, sunroom, deck, garage. Good location. $2,500/month. 793-587-4675.

ANNUAL RENTAL: GROUND-floor duplex apartment. 2BR/2BA, washer-dryer hookup. $1,800/month plus deposit. 941-778-9378.

HOLMES BEACH DUPLEX: 2BR/2BA beautifully furnished, garage included. No pets, no smoking. Six-eight months. $1,750/month. 941-778-2824.

HOLMES BEACH: Westbay Point and Moorings. 2BR/2BA condo. Furnished, best bay views. May 6-eight months. No smoking. $2,150/month. 941-778-2824.

REAL ESTATE

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

MOBILE HOME FOR SALE, Cortez, FL. All new inside and out, vinyl siding, lifetime roof, central AC, new granite counters with island and desk area, paver patio, 2BR/1BA. $129,500. Call 508-397-3953.

NORTH BEACH VILLAGE: Gorgeous turnkey furnished totally updated 3BR/2.5BA, two blocks from the beach, hardwood floors, new kitchen, great rental history. Only $539,000. Call Kathleen White at 941-773-0165. Island Real Estate.

MOBILE HOME FOR sale (55-plus Sandpiper Resort Co-op). 50 steps from the beach. 1BR/1BA, fully furnished, new floors. $75,000. Call Erik, 813-679-3561.

PERICO BAY CLUB ground-level updated 2BR/2BA villa with water views. $279,000. Call Kathleen White at 941-773-0165. Island Real Estate. KWhite35@tampabay.rr.com.

PERICO BAY CLUB; Beautiful water views. 2BR/2BA. available furnished, below comps. $219,900. View anytime. 941-545-5806.

ANNA MARIA ISLAND: Sweet spot. Waterfront 3BR/2BA home. Caged, heated pool and spa. Boat lift and dock. Vaulted ceiling. New, low price, $699,900. Exclusive, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

AFFORDABLE DOUBLEWIDE: HANDYMAN. $29,000 or best offer. Nine miles to beach. Ask for JB, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

OPEN HOUSE: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 17. Sunny Shores Park,3905 115th St. Court West, Bradenton, Florida.