The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, March 20, 2019

ITEMS FOR SALE

TWO SLEEPER SOFAS: Two years old. Garage motor. $50 each. Karl, 941-704-7798. dieter.kurz@bluewin.ch.

COMPUTER: DELL, WINDOWS 10, refurbished, $70. 941-756-6728.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FOUR OAK OFFICE chairs: Antiques, perfect for eclectic dining set. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

Individuals may place one free ad with up to three items, each priced $100 or less, 15 words or less. FREE, one week, must be submitted online. Email classifieds@islander.org, fax toll-free 1-866-362-9821. (limited time offer)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

HIT AND RUN: On Monday, Feb. 18 (President’s Day) my son was hit by a Mercedes SUV at the corner of Gulf Drive. and Pine Avenue in Anna Maria at about 1:30 p.m. Thankfully, he escaped serious injury. If anyone witnessed or knows anything about this incident, I would be grateful if they contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case #2019004679. Thank you, Charles Cowin.

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

AERIAL PHOTOS of Anna Maria Island. View and purchase onli ne: www.jackelka.com.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP and annex open 9:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Donations preferred 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Wednesdays. 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Call 941-779-2733.

PETS

WANTED! FOSTERS, VOLUNTEERS to help Moonracer No Kill Animal Rescue. Please email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

PONTOON BOAT RENTAL Create life long memories. Call 941-778-2121 or see boatflorida.net.

GRADY WHITE 228 Yamaha 200, four-stroke. $28,900. 941-761-8761.

FISHING

FISHLIKEUS.com provides fishing lessons and kayak charters in southwest Florida. Contact 360-797-3269 or reservations@fishlikeus.com.

HELP WANTED

HOUSEKEEPER: PART-TIME at Haley’s Motel. Must have own transportation and speak English. Prior experience required. Haley’s is a non-smoking property. 941-778-5405.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

KIDS FOR HIRE ads are FREE for up to three weeks for Island youths under 16 looking for work. Ads must be placed in person at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

HEALTH CARE

CARING, COMPASSIONATE REGISTERED CNA, 10 years experience. Guisela, 941-685-2329.

SERVICES

ISLAND COMPUTER GUY, 37 years experience. On-site PC repairs, upgrades, buying assistance and training. Call Bill, 941-778-2535.

CLEANING: RESIDENTIAL, COMMERCIAL, vacation, construction, rentals and power washing. 941-744-7983.

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

B-SAFE-RIDES: Peggy, R.N I live on Anna Maria Island. Airport, 1-6 seats and personal rides, errands, etc. Don’t risk it! Call now, 727-902-7784.

MYFOODLADY.com provides nutritional guidance for general and chronic health conditions. Contact 360-797-3275 or reservations@myfoodlady.com.

PSYCHIC TAROT READINGS with Renata, an Eastern-European advisor. Predict and learn with me! Honesty, integrity and humor. Afternoon and evening hours. Text/call for appointment. 941-840-9359.

HOME TWEET HOME: Organizing services. Spring specials! Like us on Facebook. 941-301-8017. Bonnie@hthorganizing.com.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

ANYONE CAN TAKE a picture. A professional creates a portrait. I want to be at your wedding! www.jackelka.com. 941-778-2711.

RELAXING MASSAGE IN the convenience of your home or hotel. Massage by Nadia, more than 20 years on Anna Maria Island. Call today for an appointment, 941-518-8301. MA#0017550.MA#0017550.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

ISLAND LAWN SPRINKLER Service: Repairs, installs. Your local sprinkler company since 1997. Call Jeff, 941-778-2581.

SHELL DELIVERED AND spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, top soil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

NATURE’S DESIGN LANDSCAPING. Design and installation. Tropical landscape specialist. Residential and commercial. 35 years experience. 941-448-6336.

STRAIGHT SHOT LANDSCAPE: Shell, lime rock, palms, river rock, construction demolition, fencing, pressure washing, hauling debris and transport. Shark Mark, 941-301-6067.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

CUSTOM REMODELING EXPERT. All phases of carpentry, repairs and painting. Insured. Meticulous, clean, sober and prompt. Paul Beauregard, 941-730-7479.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

JERRY’S HOME REPAIR: Carpentry, handyman, light hauling, pressure washing. Jack of all trades. Call 941-447-2198.

ARTISAN DESIGN TILE and Marble. Building our reputation on excellent service and focused craftsmanship, one job at a time. www.ArtisanDesignTileAndMarble.com. Call Don, 941-993-6567.

SOUTHWEST HOME IMPROVEMENT: Michigan builder, quality work guaranteed. Affordable, timely, within budget. Call Mike, 1-616-204-8822.

R. A. GONZALEZ CONSTRUCTION: Re-roof and leak specialist. Residential/hotels/commercial. Repairs, shingles, tile, metal, flat. Quick response. Quality work at reasonable rates. References. Insured/licensed. #CCC1330056. Call Bryan at 727-277-9502.

BOB THE PAINTER: Relocated with 35 years painting, faux, wallpapering, drywall. Reliable. Free estimates. 419-265-3950.

I CAN FIX that! No job too small. 20 years experience. Remodel, new construction. Call Brent, 941-524-6965.

RENTALS

JUST OFF THE Island: Two retail storefronts for lease on Cortez Road. High visibility, high traffic. Water included. 7818 Cortez Road, approx 800 sf, 7834 Cortez Road, approximately 1,600 sf. 941-746-8666.

VACATION RENTAL: BEAUTIFUL one-bedroom condo. Pool, one block to beach, cable, Wi-Fi. Available January-March, $3,000/month. 941-778-1915.

ANNUAL RENTAL ON AMI: WE make Island living carefree! Weekly cleaning service, pool and yard maintenance included. 2BR/2BA remodeled duplex with motel amenities. Private pool with Jacuzzi. Fully furnished. Available May 5. $4,000/month. Tom, 941-993-4909.

SMALL OFFICE SPACE for rent; approx. 150 sf. $600/month, $500 deposit. 5386 Gulf Drive, Suite 101. 941-746-8666.

HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/2BA condo. Gorgeous bay views. See: FloridaRentalbyOwners.com. #1106. 207-944-6097.

AVAILABLE RENTAL: APRIL 2019 and October-April 2020. 2BR/2BA ground-level with carport and patio. Charming, plantation shutters. 1.5 blocks to Gulf beaches. Updated, granite countertops, recessed lighting, flat-screen TVs in each room. Must see! Anna Maria. 941-565-2373.

ANNUAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA, Bradenton Beach. Covered parking and storage, two blocks to the beach. Available March 5. Call 925-596-0785.

LOOKING FOR: ANNA Maria Island house to rent, prefer 2BR, consider other. Nov. 10-Dec. 1. Must have room in driveway for a 20-foot Bass boat. Jeannene, 608-206-6250.

OFF-SEASON STARTING May 15. Perico Bay 2BR/2BA, one-car garage. Updated villa. Book now. $1,500/month. Flexible. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

ANNUAL: 4BR/2BA WITH exercise room, pool, garage, walk to beach, good location. $2,500/month. 703-587-4675.

ANNUAL: GULF VIEW, few steps to beach. 2BR/2BA with den, sunroom, deck, garage. Good location. $2,500/month. 793-587-4675.

HOLMES BEACH DUPLEX: 2BR/2BA beautifully furnished, garage included. No pets, no smoking. 6-8 months. $1,750/month. 941-778-2824.

HOLMES BEACH: Westbay Point and Moorings. 2BR/2BA condo. Furnished, best bay views. 6-8months. No smoking. $2,150/month. 941-778-2824.

SIX-MONTH SEASONAL rental for 2020. 2BR/2BA cottage located on Gulf side at north end of Anna Maria. Five houses from the beach. $3,200/month. 941-741-6729.

2BR/2BA CONDO: FURNISHED annual rental. Holmes Beach. Westbay Point and Moorings. Bottom floor, waterfront, upgraded. $1,800/month plus electric, cable/internet. Contact 813-362-5881. mgiudice@me.com.

HOLMES BEACH STUDIO rental. Available Dec. 15-April 15, 2019-2020. $1,750/month. 908-914-1182.

REAL ESTATE

STARTING FROM THE low $300,000s. Only minutes from the beach, this new active adult community is perfectly located just south of Manatee Avenue off Village Green Parkway. Perfectly designed, open 2BR or 3BR/2BA plus den and two-car garage floor plans. Luxurious amenities, pool, spa, gym, pickleball and fenced-in dog park. HOA only $209/month. Models open daily. Contact us, 941-254-3330. www.MirabellaFlorida.com.

MOBILE HOME FOR sale (55-plus Sandpiper Resort Co-op). 50 steps from the beach. 1BR/1BA, fully furnished, new floors. $75,000. Call Erik, 813-679-3561.

ANNA MARIA ISLAND: Sweet spot. Waterfront 3BR/2BA home. Caged, heated pool and spa. Boat lift and dock. Vaulted ceiling. New, low price, $699,900. Exclusive, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

AFFORDABLE DOUBLEWIDE: HANDYMAN. $29,000 or best offer. Nine miles to beach. Ask for JB, Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

BAYSHORE GARDENS HOME: 3BR/2BA, community pool and marina. Very affordable at $179,900. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

BEACH BLOCK! TURNKEY furnished beautifully updated 3BR/2BA classic cottage with pool, only five houses to beach! West of Gulf Drive with great rental. Only $899,000. Call Kathleen White at 941-773-0165. Island Real Estate.

CONFORMING DUPLEX! Over 2,500 sf of living with 2BR/2BA and 2BR/1BA. Easy walk to beach and room for pool! Now only $699,900. Call Kathleen White at 941-773-0165. Island Real Estate. KWhite35@tampabay.rr.com.