Work on AM pier walkway to begin

There’s progress being made on the water.

Pile-driving for the new Anna Maria City Pier walkway began March 4.

Anna Maria Mayor Dan Murphy said the i+iconSOUTHEAST work barge returned March 2 loaded with 60 12-inch diameter concrete pilings for the walkway.

Icon took the barge to a shipyard in Hillsborough County to load more pilings after workers finished driving 70 T-end piles Feb. 21.

Murphy said the contractor discovered obstructions in the bay for five T-end pilings — broken, buried wood piles that remained from the old pier blocked the new piles as they were being driven.

So new T-end piles were repositioned and driven, according to the mayor. He said the repositioned pilings would be addressed in the plans during placement of the concrete top deck on the T-end.

The 776-foot dock walkway will be supported by 136 pilings, more than two-thirds of the 206 pilings planned for the structure.

Work driving walkway pilings began at the shore and will move east toward the T-end. When pile-driving is finished, Icon will install a concrete deck topped with ipe decking at the T-end and wood bents on the walkway.

The bents will shoulder the load of the ipe walkway.

The city’s contract with Icon requires the contractor to complete the walkway and T-end by Aug. 26 or pay a $975 penalty for every workday after.

Murphy said Icon remained on schedule to finish pile-driving this month, with the contractor driving seven-eight piles a day in Tampa Bay.

The city does not yet have a request for proposals to construct the restaurant and bait shop at the T-end.