AM charter committee ready for commission review

When there isn’t much to change, there isn’t much to discuss.

The Anna Maria Charter Review Commission met March 27 for a final review of its recommended changes to the city charter.

CRC members voted 5-0 for a final, revised version of the charter containing proposed changes for presentation to city commissioners at a joint meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.

Throughout their review, CRC members discussed hiring a city manager, term lengths for elected officials and redefining “residency,” but then agreed not to recommend any changes related to those issues.

Instead, CRC members recommended smaller changes to the charter, including several typographical and grammatical changes.

One proposed change would require city commissioners approve a mayoral appointment to the treasurer position. The treasurer is the only chartered position in which a mayoral appointment does not require commission approval.

Another recommended change would insert language calling for a city commissioner or mayor to forfeit his or her position for violating the state’s code of ethics for public officials and employees.

The state allows for a governor to step in and remove an elected official for unethical conduct or criminal acts, but the charter has no provision regarding the removal of elected officials for violations of the state code.

Commissioners will vote on the charter group’s recommendations. Any proposed amendments will be included on the next ballot before the electorate in November.

The charter review commission, consisting of unpaid members, will dissolve after their meeting with city commissioners.