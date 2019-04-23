Dead sea turtle honored with poem

A dead loggerhead sea turtle lays on the shore in Holmes Beach March 25. Christine Arnold, of Georgia, took the photograph and wrote to The Islander April 18, “At first we thought it was alive, as did many others who came running to observe.” Unfortunately, Arnold said, it was dead. Many beachgoers gathered to grieve for the sea turtle. “I, like others, took her photo to remember her,” Arnold said. Arnold also wrote a poem to memorialize the turtle: “How long has the sea carried you back to this place. Now she brings you to the end. We grieve for you wise one. We stand in honor of you, and we cry over your loss and ours.”