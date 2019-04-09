Eyes on the road

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices for the week of March 25:

Gulf Drive in Bradenton Beach: Crews are striping sections of Gulf Drive during nighttime hours — 9 p.m.-5:30 a.m.

Avenue C: Right-of-way restoration continues along Avenue C, including installation of a stormwater infiltration system and driveway restoration.

Coquina Beach: Manatee County is paving the south end of the Coquina Beach parking lot in Bradenton Beach. The south lot will be closed during the work.

For more information about the pipeline replacement projects on the island, go online to amipipereplacement.com.

For the latest road watch information, go online to www.fl511.com or dial 511.